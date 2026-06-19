Centre approves Tripura's first government ayurvedic medical college with 60 seats

In a major boost to traditional medicine and medical education in Tripura, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) under the Ministry of AYUSH has approved the establishment of the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur in Gomati district.

The announcement was made by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha through a social media post on Friday.

Expressing his happiness over the development, the Chief Minister said the commission had accepted the state's application to establish the Ayurvedic medical college with an intake capacity of 60 students from the 2026-27 academic session.

"I am delighted to share that the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, has accepted our application for the establishment of the Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Udaipur with an intake capacity of 60 seats from the academic session 2026–27," Dr. Saha stated.

The Chief Minister described the approval as a landmark achievement for the state and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in strengthening healthcare and medical education across the country.

According to Dr. Saha, the new institution will play a significant role in advancing Ayurvedic education in Tripura, promoting traditional systems of medicine, and creating new opportunities for students aspiring to pursue careers in Ayurveda.

He further noted that the establishment of the college and hospital is expected to improve healthcare services in the state while contributing to the broader objective of integrating traditional medicine into the healthcare system.

The upcoming institution at Udaipur will be the first government Ayurvedic medical college in Tripura and is expected to emerge as an important centre for education, research and healthcare delivery in the field of Ayurveda in the northeastern region.