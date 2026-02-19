Centre committed to nurturing all Indian languages, no imposition: Home Ministry official in Tripura

Asuli Arya, Secretary of the Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Thursday, February 20, said that the Central government is committed to the development of all Indian languages and cannot impose any particular language on citizens.



Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Tripura, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit on Friday, February 20, Arya said individuals are free to use their mother tongue to express grievances and that there is no question of language imposition.



The Home Minister is set to address the North Eastern and Northern Regions Joint Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan on February 20 at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre in Hapania, Agartala.



Officials stated that Hindi has been identified as the official language of India in the Devanagari script, and is used in central government offices, including public sector undertakings and banks. Various steps have been taken by the Centre for the development and promotion of Hindi, including the establishment of training institutes, translator facilities, and translation initiatives, Arya said.



She further mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasis is being placed on developing India by 2047 based on cultural roots, inclusivity, and heritage.



Highlighting the role of technology, Arya said Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a key role in the future of language use, particularly in translation and speech applications. She informed that the Department of Official Language has introduced AI-based tools, including translation software “Bharti,” which currently supports 15 languages and is expected to expand to 22 languages.



More than 3,000 participants, including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Members of Parliament, and other officials, are expected to attend the Sammelan.