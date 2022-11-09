Punit Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue on November 9 said that the central government has extended the deadline for the rehabilitation process of Bru displaced people till February 28, 2023.

This information came during a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

“The state government is working on a humanitarian approach to complete the process of resettlement of Bru people in the state. The state government wants the resettlement process to be completed quickly. In this case, if any problem arises, it will be resolved through discussion”, he said.

The Chief Minister said that only after the current government took over, the rehabilitation process gained momentum. As a result of the agreement, the state government is working towards the speedy completion of the rehabilitation process.

In the meeting, Punit Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, said that the central government has extended the deadline for the Bru rehabilitation process till February 28, 2023.

“During this period, 6,302 families are in the process of being resettled at 12 identified locations. 4,171 families have been resettled in 10 locations already identified. The remaining 2,131 families are in the process of rehabilitation”, he said.

He further informed that 2,326 houses have been constructed for Bru families so far and in addition, infrastructure such as roads, electricity, drinking water, schools, Anganwadi centres, sub-health centres, ration shops etc. will be built in the rehabilitation areas.

“The Bru families have been asked to form cooperative societies. The process of formation of a cooperative society has already started. So far 3,785 RoRs, 8,053 Aadhaar Enrollment, 3,735 Ration Cards, 6,939 PRTCs, 7,831 ST Certificates, 3,655 MNREGA Job Cards, 7,029 Voter Cards have been issued to the Bru families, including 3,106 families covered under gas connection.

In the review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is working sincerely to solve the long-standing problem of blue resettlement.

“If there is any problem in the rehabilitation, it will be discussed with everyone and initiatives will be taken to solve it”, he said.