In a bid to make Tripura drug-free, the central government has given its consent on opening a zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the state and an initiative will be taken very soon to start the zonal office.

The information came during a meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha at the state-level meeting of (Narco Co-ordination Centre) NCORD at the Secretariat today.

“The state government has adopted Zero Tolerance Policy against drugs. Everyone must come together in order to build a drug-free Tripura. The state government has adopted Zero Tolerance Policy against drugs”, said CM.

He said, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently mentioned about adopting Zero Tolerance Policy against drugs and the state government is working with the same vision.

The Chief Minister elaborately spoke about the vision. He directed the concerned department to work cooperatively towards building a drug-free Tripura.

He emphasized upon usage of scanners in check posts and increasing dog squads, specially on their training.

He also mentioned taking necessary action against those who have gained huge sum and property by involving in drug dealing

Chief Secretary JK Sinha said who was also present in the meeting said that Tripura is performing well under the drug-free campaign. There will not be any kind of compromise with drugs. He urged cooperation from Narcotics Control Bureau in this regard. He mentioned significant work of Forensic Science Laboratory of the state.

Deputy Director General of Kolkata-based Narcotics Control Bureau, Northeast Monica Ashish Batra said, the central government has given its consent on opening zonal office of Narcotics Control Bureau in the state. Initiative will be taken very soon to start the zonal office.

Tripura Police DG Amitabh Ranjan discussed the role of the Police administration in the drive against drugs. Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of different departments including Zonal Director of Guwahati-based Narcotics Control Bureau Sudhangshu Kumar Singh took part in the meeting.