Centre increases financial assistance for Tripura under 16th Finance Commission: Minister Kishor Barman

Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman on July 3 said the Centre has proposed higher financial assistance for the state, the introduction of a Performance Grant and a 50:50 ratio for tied and untied funds under the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

Barman made the remarks after attending a national workshop on the 16th Finance Commission recommendations, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He said the Tripura government welcomed the recommendations, describing them as a positive step for strengthening rural local bodies in the state.

“I sincerely welcome the various positive proposals, including increasing the financial assistance for Tripura, introducing a Performance Grant, and fixing the 50:50 ratio of Tied–Untied Funds, as recommended by the 16th Finance Commission,” Barman said.

He also thanked the Centre for releasing the full financial assistance allocated to Tripura under the 15th Finance Commission, calling it “one of the most important achievements among a few states in the country”.

Highlighting the state's performance in rural governance, Barman said Tripura's Panchayati Raj institutions had secured three national awards, an e-Governance Award and seven national awards from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj this year, in addition to seven national awards received last year.

The minister said the workshop brought together Panchayat ministers from 18 states, state representatives and senior Central government officials to discuss the implementation of the Finance Commission's recommendations.

“We believe that by implementing the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, the three-tier Panchayat system of Tripura will become stronger, more transparent, technology-based, people-oriented and accountable,” Barman said, adding that the reforms would help improve the quality of life in rural areas and support the goal of “developed villages, a developed Tripura, and a developed India”.