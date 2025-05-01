Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has informed that further action is underway to finalise the timely passage of the 125th Amendment of the Constitution regarding the empowerment of Autonomous District Councils in Sixth Schedule Areas.

MoS Rai has written this to Tripura Lok Sabha MP from East Tripura Assembly Constituency, Kriti Devi Debbarman, in response to a matter which she raised in Lok Sabha on 16th December 2024.

Kriti had raised the need for the timely passage of the 125th Amendment of the Constitution regarding the empowerment of Autonomous District Councils in Sixth Schedule Areas.



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"In this regard, it is informed that discussions have been held with the concerned States on the recommendations contained in the 223rd Report of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee (DRPSC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs to arrive at a final decision on the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019', and further action is underway to finalise the Bill," said the Minister of State.