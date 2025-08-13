Centre releases extra funds to fast-track Tripura’s stalled lighthouse project

The Centre has cleared additional funding to accelerate completion of the long-delayed lighthouse housing project near the Akhaura border in Agartala, according to sources linked to Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

The decision follows Deb’s recent meeting with Union Housing, Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on July 24, where he outlined the key bottlenecks halting progress.

“The project will provide housing for 1,000 families,” a source said, adding that it stalled due to land-related issues and other complications.

Initiated during Deb’s tenure as Chief Minister, the project is part of a nationwide scheme that includes only six such lighthouses, with Tripura’s being the first in the North-Eastern region. Work began at a rapid pace but slowed significantly in later stages.

Sources confirmed that, at Deb’s request, the Centre sanctioned the extra funds needed to resume and complete the remaining construction. “Construction work is now set to restart swiftly,” one source said.