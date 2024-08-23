The central government has approved an advance release of Rs 40 crore to aid flood-affected people in Tripura. The state has been grappling with severe floods since August 19 due to heavy rainfall, displacing over 60,000 people and claiming 20 lives. More than 400 relief camps have been set up to shelter those affected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the relief measure on Friday, stating, "Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance as the central share from SDRF to provide relief to the affected people." Shah also noted the deployment of 11 NDRF teams, three Army columns, and four Air Force helicopters by the Centre to assist in ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

Shah reassured the people of Tripura, saying the Modi government would stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" with them during these challenging times.

The situation began to improve from Friday morning as rainfall subsided, leading to a decrease in water levels of major rivers.