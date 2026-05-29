Centre releases Rs 75.6 crore as first instalment of Rs 252 crore flood recovery package for Tripura

The Central government has released Rs 75.60 crore as the first instalment of a sanctioned Rs 252 crore recovery and reconstruction package for Tripura following the devastating floods that hit the state in August 2024.

Announcing the development, Manik Saha said the floods had caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure and livelihoods across the state.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the state government had submitted a detailed memorandum to the Centre after conducting a comprehensive Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

“Following a comprehensive Post Disaster Needs Assessment, the State Government submitted a detailed memorandum to the Government of India seeking support for recovery and reconstruction efforts,” Saha said.

He added that the Centre has now approved Rs 252 crore for reconstruction and rehabilitation works in Tripura.

According to the chief minister, the first instalment of Rs 75.60 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) was released on May 26, 2026.

Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending support to the state during the crisis.

The floods of August 2024 had affected several districts in Tripura, damaging roads, embankments, public infrastructure and thousands of homes across the state.

