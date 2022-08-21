Tripura royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Sunday took a jibe at the Centre for its decision of releasing Bilkis Bano’s gang rape convicts.

"Why did the decision of releasing the heinous criminals of rape and murder come ahead of the election? The fact that the rapists' families welcomed them is completely acceptable, but why are those who are supposedly showing their love for the nation giving the rapists sweets instead? All of this is taking place before the Gujarat election. Is this not political?", Manikya stated while talking to the media.

"And you're asking why there is a rise in militancy in the Northeast? Are the rapists being released because of their religion?" replying to a media question he added.

“Not just the Northeast is experiencing it; India as a whole is as well. Everyone and the civil society in the Delhi crime (the Nirbhaya case) condemned the act, yet no one has spoken out against the rapists' release," added Manikya further.

“Question was asked and my statement on Bilkis Bano is clear there should be no religion when it comes to crime against women. A rapist has no religion and a victim should not be seen from a narrow prism of faith," Debbarma wrote in a social media (Facebook) post.

An uproar broke out when the Gujarat government ordered the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case. According to reports, the culprit who was sentenced to life in prison has been pardoned under Indian law.

The 11 accused were found guilty of the horrifying gang rape and other murder charges that took place during the Gujarat riots in 2002. However, they were released from prison after serving a little over 14 years of a life sentence, prompting opposition leaders in Gujarat to criticize the state government.