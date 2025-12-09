Centre sanctions 25 road projects to enhance connectivity in 30 PVTG habitations of Tripura

The Ministry of Rural Development has approved 25 road projects measuring 65.38 km under the Road Connectivity component of PM-JANMAN, with an estimated investment of Rs 68.67 crore for Tripura.



According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this initiative aims to provide all-weather road connectivity to 30 PVTG habitations in the state and improve the socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The enhanced connectivity is expected to bridge the gap between remote villages and urban centres, strengthening overall rural infrastructure.



The report further notes that the projects will foster economic development, boost trade and commerce, improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets, and generate employment opportunities, thereby stimulating local economies.



Aligning with the government’s vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat), the PIB stated that the projects under PM-JANMAN will have a transformative impact on the region. They are expected to contribute significantly to the growth and well-being of Tribal communities in the North Eastern region, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development.