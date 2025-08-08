Centre sanctions Rs 250 crore for tribal development in Tripura under peace accord with NLFT, ATTF

In a major move towards peace-building and inclusive development, the Central government has sanctioned ₹250 crore for the development of tribal communities in Tripura, as part of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed with two formerly banned insurgent outfits — the National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

Announcing the decision, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a new component under the existing Special Development Package for Tripura to implement the provisions of the MoS.

The peace agreement, signed on September 4, 2024, marked a historic milestone as over 328 armed cadres of the NLFT and ATTF laid down arms and joined the mainstream. The initiative aims not only to support former insurgents in their rehabilitation but also to uplift marginalised tribal populations through development interventions.



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“This fund will significantly improve the socio-economic condition of vulnerable and marginalised groups, especially those left out of earlier welfare schemes,” Dr. Saha stated. He highlighted that the package will focus on expanding employment opportunities, healthcare access, education and skill development, as well as boosting livelihoods for youth and women in tribal areas.

The Chief Minister further noted that the package will also help promote tourism across Tripura and the Northeast region, thereby generating additional employment and income opportunities for local communities.

The peace accord and the accompanying development funding are seen as critical steps in ensuring long-term peace, stability, and progress in Tripura, while reinforcing the Central government’s commitment to the transformation of the Northeast.