Tripura has undertaken an extensive plan to boost fish production in the state, and a project worth Rs 100 crore has been sent to the Fisheries Ministry for setting up an Aqua Park in Tripura, which is expected to produce 5,000 metric tonnes of fish.

This information was shared by Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das while speaking in the state assembly today during the reference period on an urgent public interest notice brought by BJP MLA Swapna Das Pal.

The Fisheries Minister stated that an integrated aqua park will be established on 500 hectares in the Bisnagar Gram Panchayat of Unakoti district. For this purpose, a project worth Rs 100 crore has been sent to the Centre, and the Ministry has recently sanctioned Rs 43 crore from this amount.

Minister Das mentioned that in the financial year 2024-25, the Fisheries Department has rehabilitated 589.66 hectares of unused water bodies across the state and initiated fish farming in them.

He emphasized that fisheries serve as a crucial source of food, nutrition, employment, and income for millions of people, particularly in rural areas.

“Being an affordable source of animal protein, fish is one of the healthiest options to address hunger and malnutrition. There is immense potential for income generation and economic prosperity through fisheries. Therefore, focus and investment in fisheries are essential for overall development,” he said.

The Fisheries Minister highlighted that a study has shown that fish consumption is the highest in Tripura, with 99 percent of the population consuming fish. The per capita fish consumption in the state stands at 27.83 kg annually.

“So naturally, the demand for fish in Tripura is very high. Currently, the demand for fish in Tripura is 1,17,287.46 metric tonnes per year, while fish production is 85,805.68 metric tonnes per year, leading to a deficit of 31,481.78 metric tonnes. This deficit is being met by importing fish from other states and neighboring countries,” Minister Das stated.

The Fisheries Minister further said that the Fisheries Department is implementing various plans to bridge the fish deficit.

Under the Chief Minister's Fisheries Development Scheme, ponds and other water bodies are being regularly renovated, soil testing is being conducted, and fish farmers are being provided with necessary assistance and materials.