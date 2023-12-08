In a move to enhance the quality of education and healthcare, the Central government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 81.75 crores for Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been notably dedicated to advancing infrastructure in these key areas.

The recent financial approval for the construction of the science building at MBB College and the women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College reflects the government's commitment to these sectors.

Dr. Saha today announced that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 77.15 crores under special central assistance for the construction of a G+4 storey science building at MBB College, a prominent degree institution in the state.

“This initiative aims to bring exclusive benefits to the students and faculty at MBB College, aligning with the state government's objective of fostering quality education and upgrading educational infrastructure,” said Dr. Saha.

He further informed that approval has been granted for the construction of a 50-seater women's hostel at Gandatwisa Government Degree College in Dhalai District.

“The Central Government has sanctioned a financial allocation of Rs. 4.60 crores for this project, endorsed by the North Eastern Council (NEC), emphasizing the positive commitment of the state government towards developing educational infrastructure in remote areas,” said Dr. Saha.

In addition to these educational endeavors, the state government is establishing a new health and wellness center at Master Para in Agartala city.

Dr Saha emphasized the government's earnest efforts to reinforce basic health infrastructure, with various projects prioritized for the advancement of education and medical services.