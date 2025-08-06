Centre steps in after Tripura CM’s push on deteriorating NH condition, NHIDCL MD to visit on August 10

Following the persistent intervention of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Centre has initiated action regarding the deteriorating condition of National Highway stretch between Kamalpur (Dhalai district) and Khowai District .

An official from Tripura CMO said that the 12-kilometre road, which serves as a vital alternative route in the state, has drawn attention after the Chief Minister formally wrote to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on May 10, highlighting its poor state and the need for immediate repair.

"Responding to the letter, the Union Minister informed via a written communication on July 22 that a delegation from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) had already inspected the highway between June 23 and 27. A detailed technical report based on this inspection is expected to be submitted to the ministry by August 15", the official said.

Further, on the direction of the Union Minister, the Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Dr. Krishna Kumar, is scheduled to visit

Tripura on August 10.

During the visit, he will assess the progress and condition of various national highway projects across the state, including the Kamalpur-Khowai stretch.

"Chief Minister Dr. Saha has consistently raised the issue at both official and personal levels, including multiple telephonic discussions with the Union Minister. In a bid to accelerate the repair process, he has also instructed the state Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary, Kiran Gitte, to coordinate closely with central authorities and ensure timely action", he said.

The official added that the state government hopes that the central-level response will lead to swift improvements in this crucial road link, which serves as a lifeline for commuters and economic activities in the region.