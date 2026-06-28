Centre to promote Tripura’s scented rice, ginger and jackfruit, says Union Minister

The Centre will promote Tripura's key agricultural products, including scented rice, ginger and jackfruit, to boost their market reach alongside the State's famed Queen pineapple, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday, June 28.

Speaking after attending the second day of the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival in New Delhi, Chouhan said the Centre would work to enhance the visibility and marketing of the State's unique farm produce under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the farmers of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the Union Minister said the Queen pineapple has carved out a distinct identity because of its exceptional taste and sweet aroma.

He said the fruit has gained recognition not only within Tripura but also in other States and international markets, adding that the festival had brought the flavours of Tripura to the national capital.

Chouhan said the Centre would also focus on promoting other agricultural products for which the State is known, including scented rice, ginger and jackfruit, with the aim of creating better market opportunities for farmers and strengthening the rural economy.

He expressed confidence that greater promotion of Tripura's agricultural produce would contribute to the State's economic growth while supporting the country's overall agricultural development.