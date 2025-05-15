Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday chaired a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on ‘Investment Promotion’ in the North East Region, in which it was decided to hold stakeholder consultations with industry associations, potential investors, and officials from states in the North East Region to prepare a strategic roadmap for the promotion of investments.



On X, Union Minister Scindia wrote that he participated in a high-level task force meeting on ‘Investment Promotion’ chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, in the presence of Tshering T. Bhutia, Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, Sikkim, and senior officials from the Meghalaya Government along with the MDoNER team.



“Together, we are driving a unified vision for a vibrant, investment-ready Northeast,” said the Union Minister.



Meanwhile, the office of Scindia stated that the Union Minister held a follow-up meeting with the Tripura Chief Minister, senior officials from the Tripura Government, and MDoNER to review the status of key developmental projects in the state.



“With Tripura’s tremendous promise as a gateway for tourism, trade, agriculture, and investment in the Northeast, Scindia underlined the need to further strengthen core infrastructure and unlock these opportunities to pave the way for inclusive growth and contribute meaningfully to the collective goal of a Viksit Bharat,” read the post from the office of Union Minister Scindia.

Later, the Tripura Chief Minister said that as the convener of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region, constituted by the North Eastern Council (NEC), he chaired its second meeting virtually in the presence of the Union Minister of DoNER and senior officials.

“It was decided to hold stakeholder consultations with industry associations, potential investors, and officials from states in the North East Region to prepare a strategic roadmap for the promotion of investments. Reputed academic institutions and expert agencies will be engaged to prepare the Investment Policy for the North Eastern Region,” he added.