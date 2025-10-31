‘Centre will take us seriously when we unite’: Pradyot hints at North East alliance, warns of security threat

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has indicated plans to form a joint platform of regional parties across the North East, saying a formal announcement could come within the next three days.

Speaking on social media, the royal scion said discussions are underway with several regional groups. “The Centre will take us seriously when we stop fighting against each other and unite under one voice for our people,” he remarked. “Otherwise, we will remain divided, and none of the North Eastern states will gain anything.”

Pradyot said the initiative aims to strengthen regional unity and ensure the voices of smaller states are heard in national decision-making. “If we come together, we can solve five problems out of ten. If we are not united, they will divide us,” he added.

He also issued a warning about growing external threats, claiming that developments in Bangladesh could have serious implications for India’s eastern borders. Referring to reports of Pakistani military officials being stationed in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, he said, “They are saying they have come to provide medical aid. But for medical aid, doctors would come, not Brigadiers or Generals.”

Pradyot expressed concern that the next Bangladeshi election could bring to power an “anti-India” government, potentially heightening tensions in border states such as Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. “They will spread terror, hatred, and communal disturbance,” he warned.

Highlighting national security as the top priority, Debbarma urged political parties to set aside rivalry. “CPIM, BJP, and Tipra Motha are not important — the protection of our people is important,” he said. “National security is bigger than political importance. Bangladesh is not a friend of India.”

He further alleged that recent incidents involving fake Bangladeshi ID cards in Tripura were part of a wider conspiracy aimed at destabilising the region. “A big game is underway,” he said, calling on all communities to remain vigilant and united.