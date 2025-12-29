Chakma Students’ Union demands CBI probe, seeks trial outside Uttarakhand in Anjel Chakma murder case

The All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU) has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and transfer of the trial outside Uttarakhand, preferably to Delhi, in the murder case of Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura who was allegedly killed in a racially motivated attack in Dehradun.

In a letter addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister, AICSU said the family of the deceased has lost faith in the Uttarakhand Police due to what it described as serious procedural lapses. The organisation alleged there was a three-day delay in registering the FIR despite the incident occurring on December 9, with the complaint finally being registered on December 12 only after sustained pressure from AICSU. It further claimed that the Selakui Police Station initially refused to register the complaint on multiple occasions.

AICSU also accused the police of failing to invoke appropriate legal provisions at the initial stage and attempting to dilute the gravity of the crime by portraying it as a “fight,” while allegedly ignoring clear elements of racial abuse. The organisation demanded action against police officials concerned for what it termed distortion of facts and alleged attempts to shield the accused.

Raising concerns over medical lapses, AICSU said Angel Chakma was admitted to Graphic Era Hospital in a critical condition as a medico-legal case, but the police were not immediately informed. This, the union said, raises serious questions about institutional negligence and lack of transparency during the course of treatment.



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Citing safety concerns, AICSU stated that the victim’s family members and key eyewitnesses do not feel secure in Uttarakhand, making it imperative to shift the trial outside the state to ensure a fair and impartial judicial process.

Among its key demands, the students’ body called for a CBI investigation into police conduct, the delay in FIR registration, and possible medical negligence; immediate arrest of the absconding accused; invocation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act; and compensation of ₹2 crore to the family of the deceased, citing grave institutional failures and loss of life.

The organisation also urged the Uttarakhand government to put in place concrete safety measures for students and residents from the Northeast, including the creation of a special police unit on the lines of Delhi Police’s Special Police Unit for the North-Eastern Region (SPUNER).

AICSU reiterated that justice for Angel Chakma must not be compromised and said it would continue to pursue the matter through all appropriate legal and constitutional forums. The statement was issued by Drishyamuni Chakma, President of the All India Chakma Students’ Union.