Chapchar Kût festival draws large turnout in Tripura's Jampui Hills

The ninth state-level Chapchar Kût–cum–Winter Festival was held at Hmunpui Playground in Tripura’s North district on March 18, bringing together members of the Mizo community from across the state and neighbouring Mizoram.

Organised by the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Tripura Group, with support from state government agencies, the event saw strong public participation and highlighted the continued relevance of traditional festivals in the region.

Chapchar Kût, one of the most significant festivals of the Mizo community, featured cultural performances, folk music and traditional displays, reflecting community customs and practices. The event also served as a platform to engage younger generations with indigenous traditions at a time of growing cultural change.

Officials attending the programme underlined the need to preserve such traditions while adapting to modern social contexts. This year’s theme, “Inremna”, centred on peace, harmony and reconciliation, was highlighted as a guiding value for the community.

A key moment during the event was the recognition of Dr Zairemthiama Pachau, who was conferred the title “Kût Pa” for his role in sustaining the festival over the years.

Organisers said the festival continues to play an important role in strengthening community ties and maintaining cultural identity in the region.