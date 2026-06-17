Chief Economic Advisor likely to attend Tripura Business Conclave 2026; Preparations reviewed

The Tripura government has intensified preparations for the upcoming Destination Tripura Business Conclave-2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10, with Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, V. Anantha Nageswaran, likely to attend the event.

A high-level preparatory meeting was held at Conference Hall No. 2 of the State Secretariat on Wednesday, June 17, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha. The meeting reviewed arrangements being made by various departments, strategies to attract investments, participation of investors and dignitaries, and the overall management of the conclave.

During the meeting, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte presented a detailed report on the preparations for the event. He highlighted the state's recent investment growth trends, roadshows conducted in major cities across the country, potential investment proposals, international diplomatic outreach efforts, and the responsibilities assigned to different departments.

Gitte said the conclave will focus on key sectors with high growth potential, including healthcare, tourism, education, information technology, renewable energy, real estate, agro-processing, logistics, and manufacturing.

"The main objective of this conclave is to showcase Tripura as an investment-friendly destination at the national and international levels, attract new investments, and bring stakeholders from diverse sectors onto a common platform," he said.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha described the event as a matter of pride for the state, saying it reflects Tripura's development-oriented vision, positive economic policies, and investor-friendly environment.

He noted that the expected presence of the country's Chief Economic Advisor would provide an important opportunity to showcase Tripura's economic potential on a wider national platform.

Sinha said Tripura possesses significant potential for industrial and commercial growth and has emerged as one of the country's leading states in implementing ease-of-doing-business reforms. He added that the state's efforts in deregulation, compliance reduction, and business reforms have received appreciation across the country.

"Tripura has become a model in developing an investment-friendly administrative system," he said.

The Chief Secretary further stated that investors from various parts of India are showing growing interest in sectors such as tourism, healthcare, education, information technology, renewable energy, and agro-processing.

"This growing interest is a reflection of the state's economic progress and investment-friendly environment," he added.

The two-day conclave is expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to explore investment opportunities and strengthen Tripura's position as an emerging business destination in Northeast India.