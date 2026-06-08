‘Chief Minister Samipesu’ strengthening public service delivery in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 8 highlighted the success of the “Chief Minister Samipesu” initiative, describing it as a reliable bridge between the government and the people that is helping make the administration more responsive and citizen-friendly.

Sharing his views through a post on X, the Chief Minister said the initiative is progressing successfully with the objective of addressing public grievances swiftly and ensuring that governance remains accessible to every citizen.

According to Saha, the programme has enabled people from different parts of the state to directly present their complaints, concerns and requirements before the administration, thereby strengthening communication between the government and the public.

He stated that the initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving service delivery and resolving issues in a timely manner while making the administrative system more people-oriented.

“Our goal is to earn the trust of the people and ensure a transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly administration,” the Chief Minister said.

The “Chief Minister Samipesu” programme has been designed as a public grievance redressal platform, allowing citizens to directly engage with the government and seek solutions to issues affecting their daily lives. The initiative forms part of the state government's broader efforts to improve governance, transparency and public participation in administration.