Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are set to inaugurate the Siddheshwari Temple on September 16, said Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The temple, located at Sri Sri Shantikali Seva Ashram in Barakanthal, Hejamara Block, West Tripura, will be opened alongside the foundation stone laying ceremony for a Vedic school.

A preparatory meeting was held at the Siddheshwari Seva Mission to ensure smooth planning, attended by key officials including Minister of State for Industry Brishketu Debbarma, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Executive Member Rumeil Debbarma, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, and Maharaja Chittaranjan Debbarma, among others.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, and Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Vinayak Rao Deshpande will also be part of the event. The Tourism Minister called for cooperation from all departments and the public for its success.