Over 1 lakh 37 thousand children to receive Cobervax vaccine doses.

Vaccination for school-aged children aged 12 to 14 years has begun in 17 designated schools across the state, as it has in other regions of the Country.

According to state immunisation officer Moushumi Sarkar, “the number of beneficiaries will be close to 1.37 lakh based on the list we obtained from the central government.”

“Vaccination for youngsters aged 12 to 14 years has started today in Tripura, and the drive has been undertaken in a very limited number of schools on the day of initiation,” she told this reporter on the sidelines of her visit to a vaccination session site in Jogendra Nagar. In the coming days, the number of schools will rise.”

She stated that the sessions will continue until all of the youngsters who are eligible have received their vaccines.

she added, “If anyone missed out, they will be covered through special sessions that will be organized at urban primary health centers. All the district magistrates have been asked to chair a meeting with district education officials to prepare a tentative list of schools where the sessions will be conducted”.