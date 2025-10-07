Clouded leopard dies of anemia at Tripura's Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary

A young, clouded leopard born at the Conservation Breeding Centre of Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary died on October 7 due to anemia, sanctuary officials confirmed.

Siddhartha Debbarma, Director of Sepahijala Zoo, said the leopard’s weak genetic makeup and low immunity contributed to its condition.

“As per test reports and biopsy, we have found that it died due to anemia. Its genetics are weak and immunity is very low, which caused the anemia. We tried a lot, in consultation with veterinarians, to save the clouded leopard. However, we were unable to save him. It was a loss,” he added.

The sanctuary is the first in the region to successfully breed and hand-rear clouded leopards. “There were two clouded leopards in the Centre, and one of them suddenly stopped feeding. Subsequent tests revealed that the animal was suffering from anemia,” Debbarma said.

Officials said the Centre continues to monitor the remaining leopard and is working to ensure the health and survival of future litters.