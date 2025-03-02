Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday criticized the CPI(M), stating that Communism is a machine that destroys youth and women.

Addressing a BJP party program at Bishalgarh Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala District, Deb said that Communists only know how to do politics by creating divisions among religions and castes.

“That’s why whenever I come to Tripura, I warn people about Communists. Communism is a machine that destroys youth and women. They never allow young people to become self-sufficient and never allow women to work. We can’t allow the ghost of Communism here. Any other party may come or form a government, but we can’t give an inch of land to Communists because they create people who hate the country and turn them against their own families. This is their tradition,” said Deb.

He said that he has seen the ghost that is Communism and has kept it in a jar from which it cannot escape.

“Due to some wrong steps taken by our karyakartas, Communists got the oxygen to survive. We should not make this mistake. Why should Communists do politics in Tripura? During their 35 years of rule, they supported the UPA government. They failed to bring a manufacturing unit to Tripura, but now a youth from Bishalgarh has done it. Communists follow their own rules and their own Constitution, but they neither support nor follow the Indian Constitution. Whenever they are in trouble, they start a drama by claiming they follow the Indian Constitution,” said Biplab.

The MP stated that the per capita income of the people of Tripura has significantly increased and added, “What was the per capita income during the CPI(M) regime? After 2018, it has significantly increased.”