“Community power will win in Tripura”: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma urges voters to back next generation in TTAADC polls

Leader of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on April 4, urged voters to prioritise the future of the next generation while casting their votes in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, asserting that “community power” will prevail.

Addressing an election rally in the Dasda-Kanchanpur constituency, the Tipra Motha founder emphasised that his party is contesting independently and has not formed any alliance with the BJP.

“You have a choice—whether to vote for the BJP or Tipra Motha. If our candidate wins, we will ensure additional funds for the development of this region, where people continue to face economic hardships,” he said.

Debbarma positioned the election as a direct contest between himself and Chief Minister Manik Saha, urging voters to decide whom they trust to safeguard tribal rights and development.

He criticised the state government for allegedly failing to address key issues concerning the tribal community, including infrastructure, water supply and education. He also called on voters to remain united and not compromise their future for short-term gains.

“This is about the next generation. Think about your children before casting your vote. When indigenous people are united, they will have the power to govern,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment, Debbarma assured that basic facilities like drinking water infrastructure would be prioritised in the region if his party comes to power in the council.

He expressed confidence that growing public support would translate into electoral success, adding that the upcoming polls would determine whether “community power” or political power prevails in Tripura.