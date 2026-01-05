Complaint filed against LoP for fabricated statements against Tripura Minister

A complaint has been filed against Tripura Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury with the West District and Sessions Judge Court for allegedly making derogatory and false statements about SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das.



According to the Advocate Raju Datta on October 10, 2025, Chaudhury claimed in the media that Minister Das’s brother is the highest taxpayer in Tripura and possesses extensive assets.



“He also allegedly made additional allegations regarding the minister’s family property, suggesting that their wealth increased after Das assumed office”, said the advocate.



Advocate Datta stated that these statements are completely fabricated and were made with the intention of defaming Minister Das.



“The complaint has been filed in the West District and Sessions Judge Court, with Public Prosecutor Biswajit Dey listed as the complainant. This statement is entirely false and was aimed at maligning the reputation of Minister Das,” said Datta, emphasizing that the allegations have no factual basis.