Congress bandh over airport demand shuts down Kailashahar in Tripura’s Unakoti

Normal life in Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Tripura's Unakoti, came to a halt on September 11 after the Congress called a 12-hour bandh to press for an 11-point charter of demands. The protest began at 6 am and saw roads blocked, markets closed, and public transport off the streets.

The demands include the revival of the long-defunct Kailashahar airport and extension of the railway network to the town. Educational institutions, banks, and government offices also remained largely shut, with only skeletal attendance reported.

Congress workers staged demonstrations at several points, blocking roads by burning tyres. Police confirmed there were no reports of violence. “As of now, the situation in Kailashahar is peaceful and under control. We have asked the political party to observe the bandh peacefully. Police will take strict action if any attempt is made to incite violence,” Unakoti Superintendent of Police Sudhambika R said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Birajit Sinha described the bandh as a success, crediting it to public support. He argued that reviving the airport was not just a developmental issue but a strategic necessity.

“The revival of Kailashahar airport is important because of the changing security challenges in the border town. Bangladesh has reportedly developed an airbase at Samserganj, which is on the other side of the border. Therefore, we demand the revival of our dormant airport due to strategic reasons,” Sinha said.

According to him, around 250 Congress workers, including district president Badruzzaman, were detained by police for enforcing the bandh. (With inputs from PTI)