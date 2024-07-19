Tripura Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on Friday stated that Congress and CPIM leaders have no policy or agenda and are only engaging in politics for their personal gain.

While speaking with reporters during a a nomination filing rally at Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district BJP president Bhattacharya said that the state election commission has announced the dates for the Panchayat Elections, which will be held on August 8, with results announced on August 12.

“ July 18, was the last date for filing nomination papers. We have filed nominations across the state with a 100% completion rate, whether it is in Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, or Zila Parishads. Our candidates have filed the nominations. Through a massive rally, we have submitted the nominations. We have seen how BJP won a landslide victory as we have massive support and trust from the people, and on August 12, we will win in all the seats of the panchayat elections,” he said.

Addressing the opposition's allegations against BJP workers for preventing candidates, Rajib said that the opposition has no workers or support from the people.

"People have supported BJP and have seen how we are working. Our main aim is to work for the people and for development. Congress and CPIM have no policy or agenda. Their main aim is personal gain, and that’s why they change political parties. The time is not far when some Congress leaders may join BJP again," he added.