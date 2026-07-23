Congress demands HC judge-led probe into Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar’s death, holds protest in Agartala

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on July 23 staged a protest march and demonstration in Agartala, demanding a fair and impartial investigation by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court into the death of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar.

Congress MLA and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the state government had not issued a proper order to investigate the circumstances surrounding the DGP’s death.

“The state government has not given any proper order to inquire into the suspicious death of DGP Anurag Dhankar. Many questions and suspicions have been raised over the issue, but the people of the state want to know the actual cause of his death,” Roy Barman said.

He said public doubts would be cleared only if an investigation commission headed by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court is constituted to conduct the probe. Roy Barman added that such a commission would help restore public confidence in the investigation.

The Congress leader further warned that the party would intensify its agitation if the demand for a High Court judge-led inquiry is not accepted by the state government.

The protest march, organised by the Pradesh Congress Committee, began from the Congress Bhavan premises around 4 pm and passed through various routes before reaching the Chief Minister’s residence, where party leaders staged a demonstration.