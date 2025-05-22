Tripura Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha President Mimi Majumder on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of distorting Indian history by sidelining the contributions of unsung heroes like Punyasloka Rani Ahilyabai Holkar.



Speaking at a workshop organized to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the revered queen, Majumder who is also former BJP Legislator said that successive Congress governments had politicized education, selectively highlighting historical figures while neglecting many who made significant contributions to the nation.



“Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, renowned for her virtuous rule and unwavering commitment to public welfare, has been shamefully ignored in our textbooks. We were only taught about those the Congress deemed fit,” she asserted.



Majumder emphasized that despite Rani Ahilyabai’s monumental work — including the restoration and construction of temples across India — her legacy was deliberately buried under a biased historical narrative.



Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is now waking up to the stories of such iconic figures. It is both enlightening and empowering, particularly for women,” she added.



Highlighting the objective of the workshop, Majumder said the program was aimed at spreading awareness about Rani Ahilyabai’s life and values, while encouraging women to draw inspiration from her indomitable spirit. “She continues to be a beacon of strength and an inspiration for women and public leaders alike,” she said.