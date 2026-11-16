Tripura BJP MP and National General Secretary Biplab Kumar Deb on November 16 criticised the Congress leadership, alleging that the party was steadily losing its political relevance while remaining focused on making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's electoral record, Deb compared repeated electoral defeats to a student repeatedly failing examinations. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi had faced defeats in around 100 electoral contests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deb also targeted Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, alleging that her primary political objective was to see her son become the Prime Minister.

Claiming that the BJP's political future would remain secure as long as Rahul Gandhi continued to lead the Congress, Deb said the party's leadership was more concerned about his prime ministerial ambitions than its declining political standing.

The BJP leader also criticised the CPI(M), claiming that the party had lost its relevance both nationally and in Tripura. He alleged that the Left party lacked credibility among young people and had failed to demonstrate significant development achievements during its 35-year rule in the state.

Deb further accused the CPI(M) of lacking a development-oriented approach and said it had failed to regain public confidence.

Comparing the BJP government with the previous Left Front regime, he cited the condition of roads across Tripura as an indicator of the state's infrastructure development under the BJP.