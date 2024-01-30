Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma took a jibe at All India Congress Committee Leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, stating that the more he walks, the more their government will fall.

Debbarma made these remarks while leading a massive joining program in the Charilam Assembly Constituency on Tuesday, where 308 voters from 73 families joined the BJP, leaving CPIM and Congress.

"When elections come, many confusions arise among people. They claimed to have already formed the government, but where are they? CPIM and Congress joined forces, and what happened? CPIM declined from 16 to 10, and Congress won 3 seats. BJP knows that the party will form a government as we work for the people and for real development. Our party never indulges in useless talks that create confusion among people. We know how to work for the people. Voting for Congress and CPIM means wasting your vote. They know how to confuse people with fake and fabricated promises and rhetoric”, said Dev Varma.

He said that the Congress candidate in Charilam received around 9,600 votes, but after the election, he disappeared.

“Where is he now? These 9600 people trusted him. Where is the MLA? Every time I visited Charilam Assembly, I never saw him in his assembly. He was elected because of you people, but now he is nowhere," he said.

Debbarma mentioned that before 2018, the condition of Charilam was pathetic – no streets, no lights. But now, this assembly has developed.

"In BJP, we never consider religion or caste; we work for everyone. We have Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist MLAs too. In the upcoming Lok Sabha, it is already decided that BJP will form the government again under the leadership of PM Modi. As Rahul Gandhi walks more, their governments are falling more. In Bihar, they also joined NDA. Our main aim is to give two lotuses to PM Modi as we have received many things from him. This is our responsibility," he added.