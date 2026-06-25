Congress misused power during Emergency, future generations must know dark chapter of democracy: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 25 said the Emergency imposed in 1975 was a dark chapter in India's democratic history and stressed that future generations must be made aware of the period to ensure such a situation never returns.

Addressing a programme organised by the BJP on the occasion of Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, Saha recalled his personal experiences during the Emergency, stating that there was an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty across the country, including Tripura.

“Only those who lived through that period can truly understand what the Emergency was. There was widespread panic, and nobody knew when they could be arrested or sent to jail,” he said.

The chief minister alleged that the then Congress government imposed the Emergency to protect its political position and undermined democratic institutions in the process.

Describing the Emergency as a “black chapter” for Indian democracy, Saha said June 25 is observed as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas to remind citizens of the dangers of authoritarian rule and to safeguard democratic values.

He noted that after the BJP came to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, efforts were made to ensure that people do not forget the events of the Emergency. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in 2024 that June 25 would be officially observed as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.

Saha explained that the Constitution provides for Emergency provisions under specific circumstances such as war, external aggression, armed rebellion, or threats to national security under Article 352. However, he criticised the Congress government for allegedly misusing constitutional provisions and weakening democratic institutions.

Calling on party workers and citizens to spread awareness about the Emergency period, the chief minister said democracy must be protected and strengthened for future generations.

“It is important that this day is observed every year and that people remain aware of this dark chapter in the nation’s history so that democracy remains alive and strong,” he added.