In a scathing critique of the Congress party, former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma took a dig at their lack of vision, asserting that Congress is on the brink of witnessing its political demise.

Reacting to the BJP's victory in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Dev Varma told India Today NE that the triumph in these three states is the result of the party's year-round efforts.

“Congress only emerges during elections and solely on social media. During elections, they claim they are coming, but in reality, they are fading away. Congress lacks vision, leadership, and tangible work; how can they expect to win? No other parties were in the field. Congress was inactive and relied solely on social media,” said Dev Varma.

He highlighted that Congress conducted a highly negative campaign.

“You can't win an election through negative campaigning, and that's precisely what Congress did. Their campaign lacked positivity. In Rajasthan, they were plagued by anti-incumbency, in MP, they lacked a leader, similar to Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Later, on social media, Dev Varma wrote, “Congratulations to all BJP karyakartas and the voters who have given us this great victory under the visionary leadership of our karmayogi Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. It is a victory for atmasamman (self-respect), atmanirbharta (self-sufficiency), and atmavishwas (self-confidence and positivity).”