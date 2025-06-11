Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday said the Congress regime was marred by corruption, while the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working towards holistic development.



Addressing a press conference at Unakoti district, Minister Nath said, “In these 11 years of PM Modi’s leadership, we have witnessed Seva (service), Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor), and good governance. PM Modi has presented the vision of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) before the public. By 2047, India aims to attain the top position globally.”



He added that initiatives like Make in India, Start-up India, and Vocal for Local have significantly contributed to India’s growth.



“We believe in the policy of peace, but we also know how to respond if someone points a finger at us. In my 50 years of political career, I have never seen such development in the state and in the country,” said Nath.

Taking a jibe at the Congress regime, he said it was riddled with scams and corruption.





“But PM Modi’s governance is rooted in transparency. He had said—‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga’ (Neither will I take bribes, nor allow others to take them).”



Minister Nath stated that when PM Modi assumed office, India’s economy ranked 11th globally, and now it stands at the fourth position, following the United States, China, and Japan.

“Soon, we will move to the third spot”, said Minister Nath.



Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said, “We now have powerful air defence and armed forces. Around 84% of the population is connected with the Jal Jeevan Mission, compared to just 3% earlier. In 2025-26, the agriculture budget has been increased fivefold. Over 11 crore farmers have benefited from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, with total disbursals worth over Rs 3.90 lakh crore. In Tripura, 2.83 lakh farmers received Rs843 crore.”



He also said that under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Rs 1,750 crore was disbursed to farmers.

“Today, 34 km of national highways are being constructed every day. We now have 136 Vande Bharat trains and 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations”, he said.



Nath asserted that due to the Digital India initiative, corruption has significantly reduced.

“India is now leading in milk production, cotton, and spices, while ranking second in paddy, fish, eggs, and sugar production. Every village in the country is now electrified,” he added