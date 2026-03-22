Congress to contest all 28 seats in Tripura ADC polls, candidate list soon

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on March 22 announced its decision to contest all 28 seats in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), with the party’s state president Asish Kumar Saha stating that candidates have been finalised and will be declared soon.

Addressing party workers after a meeting attended by MLA Sudip Roy Barman and other leaders, Saha said the Congress is fully prepared for the district council elections.

“For the past two months, the Adivasi Congress has been working hard on its election preparations,” he said, adding that the party has completed the selection process for all constituencies, subject to approval from the central leadership.

Saha also indicated the possibility of an alliance with two regional parties to strengthen the Congress’ presence in the tribal-dominated hill areas.

“The candidates for each constituency have almost been finalised, and the official list will be published soon after internal and central leadership approval. The Congress aims to coordinate with regional allies to put up strong competition against the BJP and Tipra Motha,” he said.

He asserted that the party takes every election seriously and will highlight what he termed the government’s failures while presenting a comprehensive development roadmap before the electorate.

“With the support of regional allies, we are confident of defeating the BJP and Motha in the hills,” the PCC chief said.

Saha further stated that the party is giving priority to new faces and alliance-building efforts to reconnect with tribal voters who had drifted away in recent years.

“After the finalisation of the candidate list, the Congress will focus its campaign on development, tribal welfare and grassroots empowerment,” he added.

The TTAADC elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the Congress seeking to regain lost ground in the tribal belt.