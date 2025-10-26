Constable of Tripura police suspended over allegations of bribery

Tripura Police has suspended Constable Amir Khan Bhuiya, currently posted in West Tripura, following allegations of bribery.



According to Tripura Police, a criminal case has been registered against Constable Bhuiya and four others under Amtali PS Case No. 2025/AMT/111, dated October 26, 2025, under sections 329(3), 324(3), 117(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS Act, 2023. Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.



“In addition to the criminal proceedings, a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Constable Bhuiya for gross misconduct and involvement in illegal activities during his posting at the office of the Superintendent of Police, West Tripura,” said a statement from Tripura Police.



According to the suspension order issued by West District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, Constable Bhuiya’s headquarters during the suspension period will be at the A.D. Nagar Police Lines under the control of the AC DAR, West Tripura. He is required to adhere to departmental rules and maintain discipline during this time.



The constable will be entitled to draw subsistence allowances as per existing rules throughout the suspension period.