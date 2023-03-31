Tripura Police seized a huge cache of contraband items worth Rs 24lakh from the Narshingarh area situated on the outskirts of Agartala city on March 31.

Speaking on the issue, Sub-divisional Police Officer of New Capital Complex, Parmita Pandey said they had prior information that a person identified as Mithun Debnath has kept a huge cache of narcotics in his house.

"We had a tip-off that one person identified as Mithun Debnath a resident of the Narshingarh area has kept a huge cache of cough syrups and cannabis. Based on this input, police personnel from Airport Police station conducted a raid at the residence of Mithun and seized 30kgs of cannabis, 2450 bottles of Eskuf and 220 bottles of Phensidyl which are banned cough syrups seized from his house", she told reporters.

Also Read: Tripura police seize cannabis worth Rs 6 crore hidden in Assam-bound oil tanker

Informing that the market value would be around Rs 25 lakh, the SDPO said Mithun is absconding and the Police will be able to arrest him soon.

Day after Tripura Police seized cannabis 274 kgs of cannabis worth lakhs of rupees from the northern district of the state, the state police once again seized a huge cache of cannabis of Rs 6 crore from Pecharthal under Unakoti district on March 30 afternoon.

Speaking on the matter, Unakoti District Superintendent of Police Kanta Jangir said that based on a tip police have detained an oil tanker in Pecharthal and seized the huge cache of cannabis.