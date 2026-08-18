Coordination between administration, public representatives crucial for development: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday, August 18 stressed the need for transparency in development works, timely completion of projects and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach people at the grassroots level.

Addressing the State-level DISHA Committee meeting for 2026-27 at Agartala, Chief Minister called for regular coordination between the administration and elected representatives to identify and resolve problems at the field level.

He expressed satisfaction that most decisions taken at the previous DISHA Committee meeting had been successfully implemented and directed officials to maintain the momentum through regular review meetings.

The Chief Minister said direct interaction between administrators and public representatives helps improve transparency and reduces communication gaps. He urged the administration to remain sensitive to the needs of ordinary citizens and said there was no room for complacency despite the progress achieved by the state in several centrally sponsored schemes.

Special emphasis was placed on healthcare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.

Dr Saha directed officials to ensure that beneficiaries can easily understand the treatment and surgical procedures covered under the schemes.

He suggested displaying detailed information at hospitals and introducing QR codes through which patients and their families can access scheme-related information using mobile phones.

Officials informed the meeting that 16,66,870 Ayushman cards had been issued in Tripura, covering 7,00,922 families under AB-PMJAY. Under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, 6,36,527 cards have been issued, covering 2,86,820 families.

The Chief Minister also reviewed social welfare programmes and stressed improving infrastructure at Anganwadi centres. He directed officials to identify centres in poor condition for renovation and prepare plans to shift centres operating without their own land to permanent locations. He also called for stronger measures to prevent child marriage and increase awareness across society.

He also urged the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) to encourage women associated with self-help groups to expand production activities and also called for extending the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission to government offices, with greater attention to cleanliness, waste management and hygienic working environments.

The meeting reviewed progress in PMAY-G, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin, agriculture, rural roads, national highways, education, skill development and other centrally sponsored schemes. Officials said 99 per cent of the 3.76 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-G had been completed, while 6,24,477 rural households, or 83.17 per cent, had received functional tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission.