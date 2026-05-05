Corruption allegations by BJP against Tipra Motha baseless, surface only before polls: TTAADC CEM

The newly elected Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Runeil Debbarma, on Tuesday, May 5 slammed the BJP-led Tripura government for making baseless allegations of corruption and embezzlement against the Tipra Motha Party.

He stated that such allegations tend to surface only when elections approach.

Following the election to select the new CEM, Chairman, and one Executive Member at Khumulwng the headquarter of TTAADC, Debbarma said that the oath-taking ceremony will be held tomorrow, after which he will begin his work.

“I will fulfil all my responsibilities for the people. My first priority will be to provide drinking water, along with improving education and healthcare. We are receiving very limited funds from the state government, and we have to work within these constraints for development,” he said.

Debbarma further addressed the allegations made by the BJP, urging the public to examine what the state government has actually provided to the TTAADC.

“We have repeatedly stated in press meets that if the state government is providing substantial funds, they should make it public—show the documents, sanction memos, and present them in the media. The funds we are receiving are insufficient for meaningful work. If there is any corruption, the state government should take action against us. It is only during elections that they bring up these allegations,” he added.