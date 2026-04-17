Counting begins for Tripura district council elections amid tight security

The counting of votes for all 28 seats of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections commenced this morning, April 17, across 17 designated locations under strict security arrangements.

The election of TTAADC was held on April 12 with 83 per cent voter turnout.

According to officials from the State Election Commission, the counting process began at 8:00 am. As per protocol, counting of VVPAT slips was initiated first, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting after a brief interval of 30 minutes.

“We have made all necessary preparations. The counting started with VVPAT verification at 8 AM, and EVM counting began shortly after. Counting is being conducted across 17 locations. Instructions were issued to District Magistrates to enforce Section 163 of the BNS, which has already been implemented,” an official stated.

Authorities have emphasised that robust security measures are in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful counting process.

A total of 173 candidates contested the elections, representing major political parties including BJP, CPI(M), Congress, Tipra Motha, and IPFT.

The election witnessed participation from 9,62,547 registered voters, who cast their votes across 1,257 polling stations in the state.

The results are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the autonomous district council in Tripura.