A severed cow head was found outside a house in Tripura's Gomati District on the morning of June 18. According to sources, Shyamal Taran, a resident of Rajarbagh Sukanta Palli, discovered the head around 4:30 am in front of his house.

Speaking to India Today NE, Taran said, "When I went out for morning walk, I found a cow's body part in front of my house. I have no idea who did this."

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"We have been living here peacefully with Muslims and Hindus for a long time now, and such incidents have never occurred before. This has happened suddenly," he added.

Upon information, cops from Radhakishorpur police station arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

Later the day, BJP mandal president Prabir Das also visited the spot and appealed for peace and harmony in the area.