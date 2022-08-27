Agitated Communist Party of India CPI(M) supporters blocked the main gate of Tripura police headquarters in Agartala Friday evening demanding immediate arrest of BJP goons who allegedly assaulted senior CPI (M) leader and former Mayor in Council of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Bipadbandhu Hrishidas.

This is the second time that the CPI(M) supporters have blocked the main gate of the police headquarters, demanding the same.

The agitators viewed that the incident of assault on Hrishidas occurred in front of the Amtali police station, in the outskirts of the capital earlier in the day, but police did not come forward to stop the attacks since they are ruling party members.

The agitators with party flags raised slogans against the government and police as they viewed that there is no rule of law in Tripura under BJP and all opposition party workers and supporters are regularly being targeted.

They also alleged that police turned in ‘ruling party slave’ are mere spectator and do not any take action against the culprits.

Senior CPI(M) leaders including former MP Sankar Prashad Das, Jharna Das Baidya, former deputy speaker Pabitra Kar and former MLA Ratan Das along with other participated in the agitation.

The agitators also blocked the Agartala-Akhaura integrated checkpost road in front of the police headquarters that connects Tripura’s capital with Akhaura city of Banglasesh and raised slogans against the police alleging of being silent spectator.

Former MLA Das also the CPI(M) West district secretary said that police is not taking appropriate steps against the culprits who are supporters of the party in power and regularly the opposition supporters and leaders particularly of the CPI(M) are being targeted here since BJP came to power in 2018 and in most of the cases there has been no arrest in spite of police complaints along with video footage as evidence.

Demanding stern action and immediate arrest by police of those engaged in assaulting the senior CPI(M) leader, Das alleged that culprits are under the shelter of the ruling BJP leaders and ministers and so police is silent and not taking any action.

Meantime, victim Hrishidas who was rushed to the hospital said that some 40 BJP youths had attacked him with sticks and helmets in front of the Amtali police station near the bypass today and the attackers also snatched his mobile phone and pored wine in his head.

He also said that the incident took place in front of public and police but none came forward to rescue him except one person but failed as the number of attackers were more.

It may be added that only a week back Youth Congress also blocked the main gate of the police headquarters on similar demand and arrest of those who had physically injured Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman for the second time in recent past while he alone with other leaders were under police custody and returning from Majlishpur where police stopped their political program and made preventive arrest as they did not have any permission.