CPI(M) alleges BJP-backed miscreants vandalised party office in West Tripura

The opposition CPI(M) on September 20 alleged that its local committee office in Pratapgarh, West Tripura, was vandalised early in the morning by BJP-backed miscreants using a bulldozer.

Leader of Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the attack occurred around 1:30 am. “We have video clips showing the vandalism by BJP-backed miscreants,” he stated, adding that the incident reflects the BJP and RSS’s “respect for democratic values.”

Chaudhury described the act as “cowardly” and carried out “under the cover of darkness,” accusing the ruling party of destroying the democratic atmosphere in the state. He claimed that the police have yet to act on the complaint filed by the CPI(M).

CPI(M) West Tripura district secretary Ratan Das said this was the seventh attack on the party office since the BJP assumed power in the state. “This time, the front gate and doors have been destroyed. It was a pre-planned attack, and the police have been inactive with no arrests made so far,” Das said.

BJP district president Ashim Bhattacharjee declined to comment on the incident.

Police, however, confirmed receiving a complaint and stated that the bulldozer (JCB) used in the attack has been seized and an investigation is underway, according to Subrata Debnath, officer-in-charge of the East Agartala police station.