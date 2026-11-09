The CPI(M) has approached the Tripura State Election Commission, alleging that opposition candidates are being threatened and forced to withdraw their nominations in the ongoing Urban Local Bodies (ULB) election process.

In a letter to State Election Commissioner P K Chakraborty, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury alleged that after opposition parties were prevented from filing nominations in five urban bodies through intimidation and obstruction, BJP supporters had now turned their attention to candidates during the withdrawal phase.

Citing an alleged incident in Ambassa Municipal Council, Choudhury claimed that Sujit Ghosh, a CPI(M) candidate from Ward No. 9, was abducted from his residence by a group of armed BJP supporters and taken to the Returning Officer's chamber. He alleged that Ghosh was forced to sign a withdrawal notice at gunpoint, following which the Returning Officer accepted it.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the validity of the withdrawal, alleging that the Returning Officer accepted the application on a public holiday. Referring to Rule 11(c), Sub-rule (1) of the Tripura Municipalities (Conduct of Election) Rules, 1995, he argued that when the scheduled final day for withdrawal falls on a public holiday, the next working day must be treated as the deadline.

The party also flagged alleged threats against its candidates in Belonia Municipal Council. According to Choudhury's letter, a group of 15 to 20 BJP supporters visited the residences of CPI(M) candidates contesting from Wards 5, 6 and 17 and threatened them with serious consequences if they did not withdraw their nominations.

Raising concerns over the safety of opposition candidates, Choudhury referred to the killing of Badal Shil during the 2024 Panchayat General Election. He alleged that Shil was murdered by BJP supporters for contesting a Zilla Parishad seat as a CPI(M) candidate.

Seeking the Commission's intervention, the CPI(M) demanded the replacement of the Returning Officer of Ambassa Municipal Council and disciplinary action against the incumbent officer for allegedly accepting a withdrawal obtained through coercion.

The party also proposed that withdrawal applications submitted by opposition candidates should not be accepted if they are accompanied by BJP supporters. Instead, such applications should be considered only when candidates are accompanied by representatives of their respective political parties, the letter suggested.

Additionally, the CPI(M) sought security arrangements at the residences of opposition candidates, particularly on November 10, the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Choudhury urged the State Election Commission to take immediate preventive measures to ensure that candidates can participate in the electoral process without intimidation or coercion, and that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.