CPI(M) alleges Tripura BJP leaders amassing wealth, claims central agencies look the other way

Senior CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury on January 29 accused central agencies like the CBI and ED of ignoring alleged wealth accumulation by Tripura BJP ministers, MLAs, and party leaders, even as these agencies remain active in other states.

Addressing a rally of the Tripura Rajya Gana Mukti Parisad (GMP), the tribal wing of CPI(M), Chaudhury claimed that several state ministers have purchased high-value flats in Delhi, owned petrol pumps, and built well-furnished homes in Agartala. “A ruling party MLA whose family had a BPL ration card a few years ago has amassed huge properties within two-and-a-half years of becoming a minister. The central agencies have turned a blind eye to these activities,” he alleged.

Chaudhury warned that the public is closely monitoring the ruling party’s activities and will hold leaders accountable. Responding to Chief Minister Manik Saha’s recent allegations of misuse of funds sent to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), he suggested that the CM could form an inquiry commission to investigate the purported irregularities.

The 30-member tribal council, currently ruled by BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), is set to go to polls in March. Chaudhury also criticized TMP for remaining silent on the central government’s decision to replace MGNREGA with another Act and for not pressing for the passage of the 125th Amendment Bill, aimed at empowering the tribal council.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty could not be reached for comment.