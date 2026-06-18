CPIM begins state committee meeting in Tripura, TTAADC poll results and village committee elections on agenda

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM], the principal opposition party in Tripura, on June 18 began its state committee meeting in Agartala to deliberate on a range of organizational and political issues, including the recently concluded Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections and future electoral strategies.

The meeting was chaired by CPIM Tripura State Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, in the presence of the party’s General Secretary, M.A. Baby, along with senior leaders including Polit Bureau members Md. Salim and Sramik Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, and members of the state committee.

Addressing reporters, Chaudhury said the meeting is part of the party’s routine organizational process and will focus on reviewing national and international developments, the prevailing political situation in the country and state, and the party’s performance in the TTAADC elections.

“From today, the state committee meeting of the CPIM has started. This is a routine meeting in which we will discuss national and international issues, political matters, and the results of the TTAADC elections. Based on these discussions, we will take necessary organizational steps. The upcoming Village Committee elections will also be discussed,” Chaudhury said.

CPIM General Secretary M.A. Baby said the deliberations would continue over the course of the meeting and that the decisions taken would be formally announced by the party’s state leadership after its conclusion.

“The state committee meeting is being held today, and after its conclusion, the Tripura CPIM State Secretary will brief the media on the decisions taken. Today's meeting has begun,” Baby said.

The meeting is expected to assess the party’s organizational strength across the state, review electoral performances, and formulate strategies for upcoming local body and political elections. Party leaders are also likely to discuss measures to strengthen grassroots activities and expand outreach among voters in Tripura.

The CPIM remains the principal opposition force in the state and has been actively focusing on rebuilding its organizational base ahead of future electoral contests.

