CPI(M) claims BJP faced rejection in Tripura ADC Polls; Questions Tipra Motha victory

The Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) on April 18 claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been rejected by a large section of voters in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.



In an official statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) said the poll outcome reflects public anger against what it termed the BJP government’s “anti-people, autocratic, and corrupt” governance, particularly in tribal areas.



While acknowledging the victory of Tipra Motha Party with a majority, the CPI(M) argued that the results do not adequately represent the pressing issues faced by tribal communities. It alleged that key concerns such as corruption, unemployment, food insecurity, poor infrastructure, and inadequate education and healthcare services were overshadowed during the elections.



“The problems of people’s livelihood have been hidden, and caste-based emotions have been created and reflected in the election results,” the statement said.



The Left party further accused both the BJP and Tipra Motha of attempting to influence voters through financial means, alleging distribution of money and use of financial power during the polls.



Admitting its own shortcomings, the CPI(M) said it failed to improve its vote share and stressed the need for introspection. The party said it would analyse the reasons behind its performance and focus on strengthening its organisational base while building movements around public issues.



The CPI(M) State Secretariat also congratulated voters who supported the Left Front despite “fear and inducements” and appealed to all sections to maintain peace and harmony across the state.